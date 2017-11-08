A 46 year old Zambian dies in SA hotel

A 46 year old Zambian national has died at an identified Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, minutes after collapsing in his room.

Leornard Mushili, a resident of Chingola district in the Copperbelt Province, was pronounced dead by the paramedics who came to attend to him in his room before he could be evacuated to the hospital.

The deceased was in the company of his spouse identified as Tuyate Mushili aged 37 when he collapsed in his room.

It is reported that the couple was on a business trip to South Africa when the husband suddenly fell ill.

Mrs. Mushili, who confirmed the death of her husband to Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba, said the deceased had a history of diabetes.

She has narrated that the deceased suddenly collapsed in their room after complaining of not feeling well and was declared dead by paramedics who were called to the room by the hotel management for an emergency.

The body has since been deposited in a Johannesburg hospital mortuary awaiting for repatriation to Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa First Secretary Press and Public Relations Naomi Nyawali.