Wina commissions K20 million Luampa Grid Extension Project

Vice President Inonge Wina has commissioned the K20 million Luampa Grid Extension Project in Luampa District of Western province.

This is the first time since independence that Luampa District which has a population of over 45,000 has been connected to the national grid, a development that has cheered the residents.

Ms. Wina says the commissioning of the project is a clear demonstration that Luampa district remains a priority in the country’s developmental agenda.

She has since encouraged Luampa residents to utilize electricity for economic activities that will help develop the country.

And Energy Minister David Mabumba has urged the residents of Luampa to invest in the opportunities that will unlock the potential of the District.

And Rural Electrification Authority Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Musonda has expressed confidence that the project will benefit the residents greatly now that they are connected to the national electricity grid.

Mr Musonda says the project also involved the construction of the 66/33/11KV substation at the junction of Mongu and Luampa roads.