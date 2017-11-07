Suspected Luampa PF cadres attempts to beat up area UPND MP

Some Patriotic Front cadres in Luampa District today threatened to beat up UPND area Member of Parliament Makozo Chikote who went to attend the official commissioning of the Luampa Substation and Grid extension project carried out by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

The PF cadres argued that Mr. Chikote should not be allowed to attend the commissioning of the project on account that his party does not recognise President Edgar Lungu.

The unruly cadres warned the UPND parliamentarian of stern action if he did not leave.

All this was happening in the presence of Provincial Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, Energy Minister David Mabumba, Traditional leaders.

And Luampa Member of Parliament Makozo Chikote who was forced to leave the event expressed disappointment with the behavior of the cadres.

Meanwhile Vice President Inonge Wina says the party will discipline the unruly cadres.

Ms Wina who went to officiate at the commission of Luampa Substation said the cadres were being overzealous for nothing because government had invited the area Member of Parliament to the event.

She stressed that opposition lawmaker was welcome to the function being the area member of parliament.