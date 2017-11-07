Police beat to death Kabompo man

Parliament has heard that Police officers in President Edgar Lungu’s advance party during his recent visit to Kabompo district in North Western province on Friday brutally beat up a resident who has since died.

Raising a point of order on whether Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo was in order not to condemn such an act by what he described as PF cadres clad in Police uniforms, Kabompo West Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma said the officers beat up Junior Kanjindo using fists before leaving him for dead.

He says the victim who died from the beatings sustained a broken neck and arms.

Mr Lufuma says the people of Kabompo are not only saddened, but shocked at the barbaric act by the Police.

In his ruling on the point of order, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini advised Mr Lufuma to file a question on the matter.