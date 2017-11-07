PeP petitions President Lungu over fire tenders

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo has petitioned President Edgar Lungu over the 42 fire tenders procured by government at a total cost of US$42 million.

Mr. Tembo has told QTV News that the petition was delivered to State House yesterday.

He says the substance of his party’s petition is to demand for an independent forensic investigation into the procurement of the fire tenders by the Ministry of Local Government.

He explains that the purpose of the independent forensic investigation will be to determine the circumstances that led the government to engage into a transaction that dismally failed to give value for money to the Zambian tax payers.

Mr. Tembo says the independent forensic investigation will also determine whether the poor judgment exhibited by government in the transaction was caused by innocent incompetence on the part of government officials or it was motivated by a potential illicit financial gain by the government officials involved.

He states that among the individuals and organizations to be covered by the scope of the proposed independent forensic investigation include former and current Ministers of Local Government; namely Stephen Kampyongo and Vincent Mwale respectively, the former and current Ministers of Finance; Alexander Chikwanda and Felix Mutati, the Ministry of Local Government, the Zambia Public Procurement Authority, the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Corruption Commission, Grandview International Limited, the Financial Intelligence Centre among others.