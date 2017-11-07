KCM, Mines Union agree to appoint conciliators

Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko says Konkola Copper Mines and Mines unions have resolved to proceed to appoint conciliators after failing to reach a settlement over KCM’s outsourcing of labour.

Mrs Simukoko says this was after a meeting held by the two parties on 3rd November, 2017 to discuss the matter in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Responding to a question by Mkushi South MP Davies Chisopa who wanted to know whether the dispute between KCM and the mine workers unions over KCM’s outsourcing of labour has been resolved, Mrs Simukoko says following the decision by the parties to appoint conciliators, the government cannot intervene at this stage in order to allow for negotiations between the parties in accordance with the provisions of the law.

She says government has no legal right to interfere with collective bargaining, but has to be left to the parties.

Mrs Simukoko says government can only intervene if it notices that in the process the law is being ignored.