Chief Justice Mambilima is well

The Judiciary has dispelled reports circulating on social media platforms suggesting that Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima has been involved in a car accident.

In a statement, Judiciary Public Relations Officer Kalumba Chisambisha says the accident in question, which happened yesterday around 16:00 hours about 8 Kilometers North of Prospect Police station on the Great North road involved one of the escort vehicles in the Chief Justice ’s motorcade.

Ms Chisambisha says contrary to misleading reports circulating on social media, the Chief Justice was not the vehicle involved in the accident.

She explains that a vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the Great North Road in the Kabwe area lost control and hit into the Chief Justice’s escort vehicle on the way to Kabwe for the Supreme Court Sessions.

Ms Chisambisha says both the driver and the passenger in the escort vehicle escaped with minor injuries and are expected to be discharged from Kabwe General Hospital today.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says a cyclist who was hit by the vehicle after the accident has died at Kabwe General Hospital.

Ms Katongo says involved in the accident was Richard Mbita aged 31 years of Chelstone in Lusaka who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number BAC 3189 from south to north which was a back up vehicle on the mini convoy of the Chief Justice, and Gerald Moonga aged 48 years of Site and Service in Monze who was driving a Toyota Ragius registration number AMB 45 driving from south to north.

She says the cyclist who was rushed to Kabwe General Hospital died this morning while the other injured is admitted to Kabwe General Hospital.