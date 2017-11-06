World Bank nods Zambia’s doing business strides

Government has pledged to continue with reforms aimed at making it easier for the private sector to conduct business, despite Zambia being one of the ten economies showing the most notable improvement in doing business.

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said this during a joint press briefing with visiting World Bank Group Manager-Doing Business Unit Rita Ramalho.

Ms Siame says government will not be content with the projection of improvement in doing business, but will go a mile further in making reforms that are conducive for the private sector to do business in the country.

She says government will strive to ensure that it makes communication easier with the private sector as this is the sure way of improving the country’s economy.

Ms Kayula adds that government has also simplified methods of paying taxes by coming up with an online payment system which has resulted in maximized tax collection.

And visiting World Bank Group Manager – Doing Business Unit Rita Ramalho says while Malawi and Nigeria have also shown an improvement in doing business, Zambia has a stronger case.

Dr Ramalho points out that Zambia has simplified doing cross border business as well as methods of paying taxes, stating that this is what has simplified doing business in the country.