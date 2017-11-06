RPA implore Mines to develop radiation management plans

The Radiation Protection Authority (RPA) has implored all mining companies in the country to develop radiation management plans to strengthen radiation protection for their WORKERS.

RPA Chief Executive Officer Boster Siwila tells Q-News that the Authority’s inspectors are on the ground to ensure there is compliance by the mines.

He says the authority is aware that mines are using nuclear density gauges, but wants to ensure that safety measures are enhanced on the part of workers.

Mr. Siwila says mining companies have an obligation to operate in a manner that does not harm the environment or life near their operations.