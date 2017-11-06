President Lungu’s remarks on judiciary displeases Changala

Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has added his voice in condemning the recent warnings to the judges by President Edgar Lungu calling on him to immediately retract that statement.

President Lungu has been quoted in the media warning of chaos in the country if Constitutional Court Judges try to emulate the Kenyan Courts and stop his third term bid in 2021.

Speaking to Q news Mr. Changala says the unsolicited remarks by the head of state are extremely unfortunate and uncalled for.

Mr. Changala says the warnings of the president is a serious attack to the judges further stating that the president crossed a red line in his remarks which will require him to be accountable.

He has stated that President Lungu was put in office by the people to offer governance and not for him to abuse his powers to attack.

He has since further stated that the judiciary is an independent body that forms part of the constitution and therefore threats of any kind directed towards the judiciary will not be entertained to taken lightly.