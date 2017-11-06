PAC demands for seriousness from Lungu over AG report

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has demanded for seriousness from President Edgar Lungu in responding to the latest Auditor General’s report.

The Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts for the year 2016 shows that misapplication of funds has increased from about K28 million in 2015 to about K162 Million in 2016.

Mr. Banda is of the view that such cases of misapplication of public funds have persisted because there is no political will in following up these cases.

Mr. Banda says the funds that are misapplied are huge which can be used in other areas to improve the living standards of the people.

He says the Head of State and other government institutions with mandate to follow up such cases must up their game in order to end such cases.

Mr. Banda says for as long as there is no action against those who misused the funds, this trend will continue going on.