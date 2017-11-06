Lil Wayne Claims Cash Money Owes Him Millions Over Tyga’s Contract

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Wayne and his lawyers continue to battle with Cash Money Records, over back royalties.
Lil Wayne has filed new court documents, and this time he is seeking information on a financial deal between Cash Money and Tyga.
Tyga, who was signed to Cash Money through Young Money Records, reportedly bought out his own contract in 2016.
According to the latest round of court documents, lawyers for Lil Wayne claim any money Tyga paid to Cash Money really belonged to Lil Wayne.
Lil Wayne claims that Cash Money has never provided an accounting for the financial deal with Tyga.
Tyga, who has faced many legal hurdles of his own over the past several years, claims that Cash Money owed him in excess of $12 million dollars for hits like “Rack City,” when he departed from the label, for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music.
Lil Wayne claims Cash Money also owes him millions in a $51 million dollar lawsuit over back royalties, advances for Tha Carter V, as well as releases from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and others on the Young Money imprint.