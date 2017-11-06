Lamar Odom collapses at nightclub but is ‘doing well,’ report says

Lamar Odom is reportedly “doing well” after he collapsed over the weekend at a Los Angeles nightclub.

Odom was in the VIP booth at Bootsy Bellows when he fell to the ground about 2 a.m. Sunday, TMZ Sports reported. A bystander recorded the incident showing security guards rushing to help the former NBA player.

A rep for Odom told E! News “Lamar is doing well” and he collapsed because of dehydration.

“He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club,” the rep said.

Odom suffered a near-death experience in 2015 when he was found unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel. He had two heart attacks and 12 strokes from that incident. Odom opened up about the scary incident to Us Weekly in April and admitted, “Everything was my fault.”

“I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all,” he said. “When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

Odom said he was a “walking miracle.”

“Living sober, meaning no drugs, is a great feeling. Being in the moment is important—how you react, respond, create,” he added.

