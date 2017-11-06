Kevin Hart Begged His Wife Not To Go Into Labor While He Ran NYC Marathon

(AllHipHop News) Kevin Hart begged his pregnant wife to hold on if she went into labor while he was running the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
The comedian’s third child – his first with Eniko Parrish – is due any day and nervous Kevin was hoping his son Kenzo wouldn’t arrive over the weekend.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the eve of the big race, he was hoping his latest child wouldn’t come early.
“She’s about to drop,” Hart said. “My wife sneezes wrong, she’s gonna have that baby right now – right now. She sneezes, that baby’s coming out. So, I just keep telling her, ‘Hold it’.
“She’s trying to dance the baby out. I told her to sit down. It can’t come out yet. I got two more things to do then that baby can come out. Don’t have this baby while I’m at this event, or I’m running this marathon. Don’t you do that. Because then I gotta stop everything and get back to the baby.”
But the worried dad-to-be could not be more happy, adding, “To have another addition to the family, especially a boy, the last name Hart lives on,” he told the TV news outlet.
“It’s an amazing thing… It’s a time when you gotta look and be thankful for the blessings that you have, and more importantly, at the smiles, I now get to see on a daily basis.
“Both of my kids are excited, she’s (Eniko) excited. That’s the best thing for me. That’s the biggest gift that I could ask for. Nothing else comes close so, you know, we’re praying for a healthy delivery, healthy baby and I think smooth sailing from there on forth.”
Hart completed the marathon on Sunday in the rain and he shared a photo of his wife cheering him on as he prepared for the start.
“Woke up to this amazingness this morning!!!!!” Hart wrote. “26.2 (miles) people… Operation destroy this New York Marathon is officially in session. I worked hard for this moment. No turning back now… Love you honey… #HustleHart #RunWithHart #Harts #NYCmarathon.”
He also showed off his medal after crossing the finish line, admitting he cramped up during mile 20, but ran through the pain. And now he wants to run more marathons.
Model Karlie Kloss and singer Prince Royce also completed Sunday’s marathon.