Immigration Department advises Zambians to report ‘corruption officers’ to ACC

The Immigration Department has encouraged Zambians to take it upon themselves to report immigration officers who take bribes to facilitate the obtaining of certain documents.

This comes in the wake of claims by Nigerian Pastor Austin Ebosele that his deportation is as a result of his refusal to pay a K30, 000 bribe to a named official.

Immigration Department Spokesperson Namati Nshinka tells QTV News via telephone that the department has established an integrity committee that looks at such cases of corruption as a way of weeding out corruption in the system.

Mr. Nshinka says if members of the public are asked for a bribe or they suspect any form of corruption, they are free to take such matters to relevant authorities unlike airing their grievances through the media.

He says the department does not tolerate corruption, but wants to do things in a transparent manner.

Mr. Nshinka states that some officers have been dismissed for engaging in corrupt related activities.