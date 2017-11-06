Foreign based players troop in for Cameroon clash

South Africa based Chipolopolo players have joined camp ahead of Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup final match against Cameroun in Ndola.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned his best squad despite the match being a formality to give players more time with each other and end the year on a high.

Skipper Kennedy Mweene, Justin Shonga, Brian Mwila, Lewis Macha and Roderick Kabwe have all joined with the Europe based players expected on Tuesday.

The team will have its first training session this morning at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Nigeria topped Group B with 13 points while Zambia amassed seven points and is looking to end the race on a respectable note despite missing out on the trip to Russia.

FULL TEAM:

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco FC), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC)

(DEFENDERS)

Donashano Malama, Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo (all Nkana), Simon Silwimba , Fackson Kapumbu, Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stopilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula FC – Russia)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape town FC – RSA), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (all Zesco United FC), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende FC – Belgium), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco FC), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow – Russia), Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC), Edward Chilufya (Djurgadens FC), Enock Mwepu (Red bull Salzburg FC – Austria)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red bull Salzburg FC – Austria), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars FC – South Africa), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates FC – RSA), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi FC), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos), Lewis Macha (Striker Baroka FC – RSA)

