Eminem’s Former Bodyguard Worried For Rappers Life After Trump Rap

(AllHipHop News) A former bodyguard for Eminem said he fears for the rapper’s life, after a blistering freestyle directed at Donald Trump.
Eminem unleashed the bars directed at President Trump during the 2017 BET Awards in a rap called “The Storm.”
Em’s former bodyguard Byron “Big Naz” Williams did an interview with the “Murder Master Music Show,” and said he is worried about the Detroit rapper’s safety.
“It’s one thing when you go against an emcee but we are talking about going against the Government,” the rapper’s former muscle said.
“When he told the Trump fan’s that y’all gotta decide and then he threw up the black power first. That was powerful and somebody needed to say it but his bodyguards got their work cut out for them.”
Big Naz said that so far, Eminem’s skin color protected him from much more serious repercussions.
“If Eminem was black he would have had secret service at his house and been arrested.