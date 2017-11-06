A Chipata man attempts to strangle his six-month-old baby to death

A 25-year-old man has been slapped with a two weeks community service at Madzimawe rural health centre plus one week counseling for attempting to strangle his six-month-old baby to death, and engaging in domestic violence by the Madzimawe gender based violence secretariat in Chief Madzimawe’s chiefdom in Chipata district.

Confirming the development to Q-News, Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people has explained that the perpetrator identified as Elias Mbewe yesterday threatened to strangle his six month old son to death and later attempted to commit suicide following a marital dispute with his wife.

He says the baby was saved by some family members who were nearby just as the perpetrator got hold of the baby from the mother’s laps who had sought refuge at the mother’s place in Masiwa village.

Chief Madzimawe has explained that according to some family members, the couple has been having marital disputes for some time which led to the woman leaving the house to go and stay with her mother where the whole ordeal happened as family members gathered to try and resolve the dispute.

The traditional leader has however, revealed that after the man was apprehended and brought before the GBV secretariat in the chiefdom, he showed remorse and that it was for this reason that he was instead slapped with community service.