YALI urges President Lungu to appoint remaining 5 ConCourt judges

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has called on President Edgar Lungu to urgently appoint the remaining 5 Judges of the Constitutional Court in accordance with Article 127 (c).

The organization also states that it does not endorse the premature calls for impeachment of the President.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza believes that the judiciary, like any other arm of government, is not beyond criticism.

He explains that Article 118 clause 1 of the Zambian Constitution demands for judicial authority to be exercised in a just manner which promote accountability.

Mr. Mwanza says it is his organization’s position therefore that judicial independence is a commodity which must be valued and granted to Judges and judicial officers who are accountable.

The YALI Governance Advisor says after a careful examination of remarks made by President Lungu, YALI’s conclusion is that President Lungu’s revelations and criticism against Judges has not broken any law and must be viewed as a demand for the independence, dignity and effectiveness of the Judiciary as they adjudicate in the 2021 eligibility case in accordance with Article 122 (4).