Some stakeholders oppose impeachment of President Lungu

Some stakeholders have opposed calls by some political parties to impeach President Edgar Lungu saying such calls are premature.

The Zambia Youths in the Fight Against Corruption (ZYAFAC) says President Lungu’s timely counsel and valid concern with regards to possible collusion by some Constitutional Court Judges and some political players over matters before court needs to be taken seriously.

ZYAFAC Executive Director Maurice Malambo has explained to QTV News that the Constitution of Zambia does not only provide for the independence of judiciary, under Article 122 clause 4, it also demands the judiciary itself to be independent and accountable for its actions and conduct.

Mr. Malambo says President Lungu has every right from the Executive arm to advise the Judiciary to remain accountable.

Meanwhile, the ZYAFAC Executive Director says his organization has noted with displeasure the continued biased positions from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) on the deliberate twist on President Lungu’s timely advice to the Judiciary in Zambia.

He says it is extremely unfortunate that LAZ had twisted a very noble statement from President Lungu to mean he was threatening the Judiciary when in fact he was not.

He says it is surprising that recently UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema went to South Africa and attacked the Judiciary to be rotten and one would have expected LAZ if it was genuine to react or condemn this well known opposition leader but it remained mute as there is a strong public perception that LAZ unprofessionally supports this person.