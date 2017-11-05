President Lungu should be cited for contempt of court – Lawyer

Human Rights Lawyer Moono Mapani says President Edgar Lungu should be cited for contempt of court for talking about matters that are before the courts of law.

Mr. Mapani says President Lungu is a lawyer and he understands that he cannot comment on matters that are before the courts of law.

He says this is a pure contempt of court because the Head of State was suggesting how he wants the case to be concluded.

Mr. Mapani says the President as a man who understands the laws of the land; he should be the last person to commit such cases.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Lawyer is disappointed by the statement by Vice President Inonge Wina that Zambians are fond of copying and pasting saying this is an insult to Zambians.

Mr. Mapani says the statement insinuates that Zambians are basically lazy.