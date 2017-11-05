No third term for President Lungu – GBM

UPND Vice President for Administration Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu’s statement on the judiciary is an indication that the three arms of government in Zambia are under siege of a brutal dictatorial regime.

Mr. Mwamba says never in the history of this country has such a blatant and deliberate act of intimidation of the Judiciary has been seen.

He says under the Constitution, the Judiciary ought to be an independent arm of government free from interference or direction from anyone.

Mr. Mwamba says in clear violation of Articles 119 and 122 of the Constitution, President Lungu saw it fit to directly interfere with the independence of the Judiciary by giving the Constitutional Court instructions on how to adjudicate upon a matter in which he has personal and, quite obviously, selfish interest, that is the case in which his eligibility to stand as a presidential candidate in 2021 is being considered.

He adds that President Lungu’s message to the Judiciary was loud and clear.

He insinuates that President Lungu’s message was that the Constitutional Court should decide that case in his favour; that the Court should decide that he is entitled to stand for a third term in 2021 or else there will be chaos in Zambia.