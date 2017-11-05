Jean Kapata heads to UN climate change conference

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita says the Zambian government is committed to playing its part in protecting the integrity of the global ecosystem.

Announcing the participation of the embassy in the United Nations Climate Change Conference to take place in Bonn between the 6th and the 17th of November, the Zambian envoy says the commitment is further signified by the fact that President Edgar Lungu will be represented by his Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata.

Mr. Mukwita says under President Lungu, the people have seen Zambia committing herself to several internationally agreed conventions and protocols while transforming the policy, legal and institutional frameworks at home to operationalize climate-related agreements.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary Trevor Kaunda will be accompanying the Minister.

The conference will be bringing together government representatives from around the world to discuss guidelines that should advance the implementation of the Paris agreement.

The areas of discussion will include transparency, adaptation, emission reductions, provision of finance, capacity building and technology.

The guidelines that shall be negotiated at the Bonn Climate Change Conference, otherwise dubbed COP23 will form the agenda for the next similar conference, COP24 to take place in Poland in 2018 where they should be completed.

High ranking government leaders, representatives of the UN system, experts in climate change and celebrities are expected to attend and in some instances allowed a chance to make some remarks. Of the close to 200 parties to the Paris agreement on climate change, about 170 have ratified it.

