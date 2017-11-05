Chipimo urges ConCourt Judges not to be intimidated

National Restoration Party (NAREP) President Elias Chipimo Junior has urged the Constitutional Court Judges handling President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 eligibility case not to be intimidated following the Head of State’s remarks against them.

Mr. Chipimo says the people of Zambia are expecting the ConCourt Judges to do their level best in this matter.

He says he is shocked to see the Head of State threaten the judges saying this is a threat to national democracy.

Mr. Chipimo says the only thing he has to offer is to the judges to rescue Zambia from a sense of a one party state.

He says the judges will be supported by the people of Zambia.

Mr. Chipimo says the judiciary should be left to do their job without interference from the State.

The NAREP Leader has since encouraged the judiciary to remain focused and do what is right.