Calls to impeach President Lungu legally flawed – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front says the impeachment campaign by exposes the levels of mediocrity some opposition political parties is identified with.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told QTV News that such calls for the impeachment are misplaced and legally flawed.

Mr. Chanda says the calls shows that the opposition is running out of ideas of surviving on the political arena.

He says the ruling party has always demanded for quality checks and balances unlike what is currently prevailing in the country.