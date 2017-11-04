ZRA disown recruitment adverts

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has warned members of the general public not to be swayed or duped by unscrupulous people forging and coming up with fake ZRA documents in order to swindle unsuspecting people.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda has told QTV News in a statement that the Authority is in receipt of a fake ZRA Recruitment Document circulating on social media where people are made to buy and fill in the document with guarantee of employment.

Mr. Sikalinda is notifying the public that it has clear and straightforward guidelines and procedures for recruitment employees and this is done through competitive interviews.

He explains that in the event of any job vacancy, ZRA advertises such jobs in the public print media and does not require anyone to fill in a recruitment form but only does so when they has passed the interviews.

He says ZRA’s recruitment process is hinged on principles of transparency, professionalism and integrity.

The ZRA Corporate Communications Manager has since warned perpetrators of such dubious activities that the authority is alert to such vices and is working very closely with the security wings in order to protect the general populous that mean well for the country.