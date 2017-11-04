PeP engage UPND Mps to impeach President Lungu

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has written to the opposition UPND asking for their support in Parliament to invoke the provisions of Article 108 of the republican constitution and lay in the House the motion of impeachment of the Republican president Edgar Lungu.

In a statement issued to QTV News, PeP President Sean Tembo says the impeachment is based on the violation of article 122 of the republican constitution of interfering with the functional independence of the Judiciary of the republic of Zambia.

He says this is in line with the statement issued by the President at Solwezi Airport on Thursday warning the constitutional court not to rule against him in a matter that is before the court involving his eligibility to stand for President for the third time in 2021.

Mr. Tembo says article 108 of the Republican Constitution requires a minimum of one third of the members of Parliament to move an impeachment motion against a President And two thirds for the motion to pass.

He adds that as PeP they are confident that the UPND has acquired one third of MPs needed to lay the impeachment motion on the floor of parliament.

Mr. Tembo says he is also confident that the UPND supports the Independence of the judiciary and will work with the Patriots for Economic Progress on this matter so as to assert the Republic as a Constitutional Democracy.