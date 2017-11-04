NDC calls for impeachment of President Lungu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary General Mwenya Musenga has called on Members of Parliament to consider impeaching President Edgar Lungu for breaching the constitution.

Mr. Mwenya says President Lungu should be impeached over remarks against the Judiciary over his eligibility to contest in 2021.

Mr. Musenga has appealed to members of parliament to seriously look into this matter with the seriousness it deserves.

He has since demanded for President Lungu to retract his statement as it is likely to bring chaos in the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Musenga has disclosed that the Zambia police denied them permit to hold their meeting with his members.

He explains that the party notified them about the meeting which was supposed to take place at the American dome in the show grounds where the owners refused and turned back the money after being intimidated by the police.

Mr. Musenga told journalist at a media briefing in Lusaka that the party was advised to change the venue for their meeting which they did only for the police to tell them to reapply.