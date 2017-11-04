Judiciary like any other arm of govt is susceptible to criticism – NUPPEZ

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) says the judiciary like any other arm of government is susceptible to criticism.

NUPPEZ President Victor Muyumba says the judiciary like all other arms of government is prone to criticism and all the three arms of government should be criticized.

In reference to President Lungu’s remarks on the judiciary, Mr. Muyumba has told Journalists in Lusaka that if the judiciary is taking a wrong route, it is important that the institution is counseled so that it comes back on track.

He says the judges are part of Zambia’s governance and judicial system and therefore it must be criticized where necessary.