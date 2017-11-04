2016 Auditor General’s report annoys TIZ

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has called for the arrest of the people responsible for the misappropriation of public funds highlighted in the 2016 Auditor General’s report.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says it’s appalling to see the impunity with which public institutions are pilfering public resources every year.

Mr. Chibamba states that public resources are being lost due to bad stewardship by those charged with managing public resources.

He says it is now becoming irritating that year in year out TIZ is urging the government to be more responsible and safeguard tax payers’ money with nothing being done.

Mr. Chibamba has told Q-News that it is very annoying that the country has continued to lose money in form of unaccounted for revenue, misapplication of funds, unretired imprest, unaccounted for stores, misappropriation among others.

Mr. Chibamba has stated that now that the amounts of lost revenue have increased in certain instances by over 500%, it is prudent for government to ensure that the culprits are arrested.