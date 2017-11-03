ZAM to enhance dialogue between consumers, manufacturers

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) says it has embarked on robust and interactive programs to enhance dialogue between consumers and the manufacturing industry.

ZAM President Rosetta Chabala says these programs are also aimed at ensuring that value addition is adequately supported with tailored solutions to the unique challenges manufacturers face in their day to day operations.

Ms. Chabala has since encouraged members of the public to familiarize themselves with various strides that Zambian manufactures have made thus far, and explore options of entering the manufacturing industry.

She says this will boost the Zambian economy through enhanced sectorial linkages, job and wealth creation, innovation and industrialization.

Ms Chabala says the association has since lined up a number of programs starting next week, including the buy Zambia Expo so that the public may provide feedback to manufacturers on key issues such as packaging, marketing, innovation, and quality of Zambian products.