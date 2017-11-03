LAZ condemn President Lungu’s threats on judiciary

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has unreservedly condemned utterances by President Edgar Lungu in Solwezi that appear to threaten the judiciary against making any adverse ruling against him in the impending judgment on his eligibility to stand in the 2021 presidential election.

President Lungu is quoted in the media warning of chaos in the country if Constitutional Court Judges try to emulate the Kenyan Courts and stop his third term bid in 2021.

In a statement, LAZ President Linda Kasonde says the association is alarmed by the President’s utterances made at Solwezi airport when he addressed PF members.

She says the association is therefore calling on President Lungu to retract his statements and assure the judiciary and the public that justice will be allowed to prevail no matter the outcome of the impending judgment or decision of the Constitutional Court.

Ms Kasonde says LAZ is deeply concerned with the statements especially that they came from the Head of State.

She states that such statements do little to dispel the notion that the Executive tries to interfere with the work of the judiciary and that the separation of power in Zambia’s democracy is limited.

The LAZ president says these statements further serve to undermine the authority of the judiciary and erode public confidence in the institution.

Ms Kasonde says the integrity of the judicial system and the country’s democracy rests on the principle that Justice shall be done to all, without discrimination as stipulated in Article 118(2) of the Constitution.

She says the judiciary should be able to perform their duties without intimidation or threat of harm, especially from the Head of State who should be the first person to defend the judiciary from attack.

Ms Kasonde says the Law Association of Zambia reminds President Lungu as a lawyer himself,of his sworn duty under Article 91 of the Constitution to respect, uphold and safeguard the constitution; promote democracy and enhance the unity of the nation; promote and protect the rights and freedoms of a person; and uphold the rule of law.