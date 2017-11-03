I’m not finished article – Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes it is unfair to judge him as the finished article as he plots to end the first goal drought of his Old Trafford career.

Having scored 11 goals in his first 10 games after joining United from Everton in a £75 million ($98.1 million, 84.4 million euros) move, Lukaku has not found the net in his last six matches.

But the 24-year-old Belgium international says he is still a work in progress and will only improve over the course of his United career.

“I think a lot of people are judging me as the finished article. I’m 24. You can’t judge me as the finished article,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’d rather have a career where year after year I improve, rather than going to the top and decline.

“I know I have a lot of talent. I know I can do a lot of stuff. I can score goals with my left, with my right, with the head.

“But I want to be a creator, I want to have more assists, I want to make sure that when my team is in difficulties, they can count on me.

“I want to be a winner. It’s not about me as an individual. I want to win and I think here I’m at the perfect stage and at the perfect age where I can take my career to the next level.”

United visit Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday, looking to close the five-point gap that separates them from leaders Manchester City.