Govt urged to find a market for local farmers

The opposition UPND has called on government to facilitate a market within the region where local farmers can sale their remaining maize following the Food Reserve Agency’s decision to close its maize marketing season.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says most farmers especially in rural areas still have maize stocks, wondering where they will take their stock.

Mr. Mapani says it is a mockery for the Minister of Agriculture to tell farmers to hold on to their maize until December when the price of the commodity is expected to go up.

He says if the government means well for the local farmers, they should consider facilitating a market for the farmers within the region where they can sale their produce.

Mr. Mapani has told QTV News that even the private sector cannot manage to buy the remaining maize stocks from farmers, thus the need for government to help find an alternative market for their produce.