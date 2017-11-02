Govt refutes claims that Kaputa has been bombed

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga has dismissed rumors that Kaputa district in Northern Province has been bombed.

Dr Mulenga has since warned members of the public against issuing alarming statement

He says those behind the alarming statements are breaking the law and risk facing prosecution.

Dr. Malama has since advised the general public to desist from making such statements.

The Permanent Secretary was responding to statements circulating on social media that Kaputa district has been bombed.