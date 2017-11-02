Govt has responded to human trafficking – Mulenga

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga says government has taken bold steps in its response to addressing human trafficking and mixed immigration challenges.

Dr. Mulenga says this include, the enactment of the Anti-trafficking Act number 11 of 2008 and the immigration and deportation Act number 18 of 2010.

Speaking during the official opening of the national consultation on the global compact on migration in Lusaka, Dr. Mulenga says government is also working hard to improve border security by introducing monitoring mechanisms such as the Zambia Immigration Management system.

He adds that government is also developing a Diaspora policy to address and promote the participation of migrants in national development.

Speaking earlier, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for Southern Africa, Charles Kwenin has reiterated the organization’s commitment to supporting government in ensuring the good governance of migration for the benefit of migrants, communities and Zambia as a whole.