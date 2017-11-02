ACP SG extols Zambia

African-Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States Secretary General Dr. Patrick Gomes says Zambia has made strides in implementing ACP programmes.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Acting Foreign Minister Vincent Mwale, Dr. Gomes noted the strong bond that exists between Zambia and the ACP member states.

Dr. Gomes expressed gratitude to the Zambian government for supporting efforts of the ACP in ensuring existing trade barriers between the European Union and ACP countries are eliminated.

He has also commended Zambia for role played in advancing the cause of ACP both on the African continent and the global stage.

And Dr. Gomes has noted the need to mobilize the unprecedented volume of resources needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

And Acting Foreign Minister Vincent Mwale has hailed ACP initiatives such as the ACP-EU minerals development project which aims to foster the sustainable and inclusive development of the small-scale mineral resources industry in ACP countries

Mr. Mwale notes that the project which is running from 2016 to 2018 with a budget of 13.4 million Euros under the ministry of mine and minerals development will put members on the path of sustainable growth and development.