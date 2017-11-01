PF to begin party elections in North Western Province

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has disclosed that the party’s Central Committee has resolved that the party begins holding elections in North Western provinces starting this Friday.

Mr. Mwila has told Journalists in Lusaka that this is follows the party’s poor performance in North Western, Southern and Western Provinces during the 2016 general elections.

He says this despite the ruling party taking massive development to the three provinces.

Mr Mwila says it is for this reason that the party wants to restructure beginning with the three provinces so that come 2021, the party will perform better in the elections.

He says President Edgar Lungu is expected to open the North Western conference on Friday which is expected to be attended by 324 delegates.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has refuted media reports suggesting that President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected to appear on BBC Hard Talk to respond to some of the issues raised by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema when he featured on the same programme.