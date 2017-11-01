Michael Jackson Leads Forbes’ List Of Top-Earning Dead Celebrities For 2017

(AllHipHop News) Even in death, Michael Jackson is still the undisputed King of Pop. Forbes released its annual list of top-earning deceased celebrities, and MJ reigns over all other famous personalities that are no longer with us for the fifth straight year.
Jackson’s estate brought in an estimated $75 million. If the “Thriller” singer was still alive, that yearly income would place him close to Bruce Springsteen’s spot as the 17th highest-paid living entertainer of 2017.
Fellow music icons Bob Marley (#5, $23 million) and Prince (#7, $18 million) made the Top 10 of the top-earning dead celebrities as well. Golf legend Arnold Palmer came it at #2 with $40 million, followed by Peanuts creator Charles Schulz (#3, $38 million) and Rock legend Elvis Presley (#4, $35 million).