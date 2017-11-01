HEADLINES

Michael Jackson Leads Forbes’ List Of Top-Earning Dead Celebrities For 2017

The King of Pop reigns from the grave for the fifth straight year.

(AllHipHop News) Even in death, Michael Jackson is still the undisputed King of Pop. Forbes released its annual list of top-earning deceased celebrities, and MJ reigns over all other famous personalities that are no longer with us for the fifth straight year.

Jackson’s estate brought in an estimated $75 million. If the “Thriller” singer was still alive, that yearly income would place him close to Bruce Springsteen’s spot as the 17th highest-paid living entertainer of 2017.

Fellow music icons Bob Marley (#5, $23 million) and Prince (#7, $18 million) made the Top 10 of the top-earning dead celebrities as well. Golf legend Arnold Palmer came it at #2 with $40 million, followed by Peanuts creator Charles Schulz (#3, $38 million) and Rock legend Elvis Presley (#4, $35 million).

