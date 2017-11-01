First Lady observes need for women to participate in economic development

First Lady Esther Lungu has noted the need for a multisectoral approach towards the elimination of barriers as well as coming up with actions that will enhance women’s participation and involvement in economic development.

And Mrs Lungu has called on government to seriously consider the introduction of entrepreneurship studies in schools.

Speaking during the first AWEP annual conference in Lusaka, Mrs Lungu said there is need to build on skills that parents in the olden days passed on to children such as selling tomatoes and other fruits, sewing doormats, and making peanuts among other things.

Mrs Lungu says there is need to deal with drivers that negate women’s economic empowerment as outlined by the United Nations such as tackling adverse norms and promoting positive role models that work towards the end of gender discrimination.

And acting Gender Minister Joyce Simukoko has called for the need for increased activities that will expose women entrepreneurs in the country.