CUTS commends govt for improving Zambia’s ranking in the Doing Business indicators

The Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) International Zambia has commended the government for the steps it has taken to improve Zambia’s ranking in the Doing Business indicators from 98TH IN 2016 to 85TH IN 2017.

According to the recently published Doing Business 2018 report, Zambia is one of the top 10 economies showing the most improved performance on the Doing Business indicators.

Zambia improved in three specific areas namely getting credit, paying taxes and trading across borders.

CUTS Zambia Center Coordinator Chenai Mukumba says this is a significant success for the country.

Ms Mukumba notes that Zambia strengthened access to credit by adopting a new law on secured transactions that established a modern and centralized collateral registry.

She points out that under trading across borders, Zambia made exporting and importing easier by implementing a web-based customs data management platform called ASYCUDA World developed by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

She says this reduced the time to complete documentary and border compliance by about 30% as a result of the system.