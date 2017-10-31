ZRCS anticipates number of DRC asylum seekers to swell

The Zambia Red Cross Society says the Kenani refugee transit camp in Nchelenge district in Luapula province which is hosting Congolese asylum seekers will not be adequate to accommodate the growing number of asylum seekers which is expected to reach more than 10,000.

ZRCS Secretary General Abraham Geevarghese has since appealed to the international community to assist in mobilizing resources so as to provide the humanitarian assistance the refugees require.

Mr. Geevarghese says the society is doing what they can to provide for the refugees such as accommodation, food and health services.

He has commended the Zambian government for helping the refugees by giving them land, providing water as well as security from the Zambia Police.

And Zambia Red Cross Society Spokesperson Bruce Mulenga has called on well wishers to come on board and help the asylum seekers as their influx continues to grow.