Zamtel pays K93 million in tax arrears

ZAMTEL has paid a total of K93 million towards the dismantling of both historical and current liabilities.

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer, Sydney Mupeta disclosed this when the company made a payment of 12 million to ZRA towards the company’s tax debt.

Mr. Mupeta says the company owes ZRA K61 million in historical debt and K32 million in current tax liabilities.

He says Zamtel remains committed to settling all its outstanding statutory and other obligations within the shortest possible time.

And Mr. Mupeta says Zamtel is on course to meet its US$280 million investment target aimed at providing the best network coverage in the country.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to consolidate the gains so far made in tax compliance in order to move the country towards the attainment of full financial independence.

Mr. Chanda says the authority will continue to modernize the entire tax system to make it easy for tax payers to interact and pay their taxes.

And Mr. Chanda has disclosed that the Authority will in January 2018 introduce electronic fiscal cash registers.

He explains that the aim is to enable automated transmission of sales transactions and help tax payers to meet their tax obligations on time.