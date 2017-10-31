Mutati woos Italian,South African investors

Italian and South African investors are headed for Zambia following an investor cooperation programme conducted by Finance Minister Felix Mutati who was a key note speaker at the Italy-South Africa Business Summit held last week in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Representatives of over ten firms from Italy will in November, 2017, be visiting Zambia to explore investments opportunities in energy,agro-processing,and other growth driving sectors.

In a statement, Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta says a delegation from the Gauteng provincial Government of South Africa will visit Zambia from 1st to 5th November, 2017, to promote strategic partnerships and secure bilateral relationships with their counterparts in Zambia.

He says the Gauteng provincial administration, through the South Africa Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEE), is looking at establishing a business hub in Kitwe or Ndola.

And commenting on the separate intentions of the Italians and South Africans, Finance Minister Felix Mutati has expressed optimism that tangible progress and mutual benefits will result from the bilateral engagements as long as the initiatives from the two delegations actualize into investments in partnership with locally registered and indigenously owned Zambian companies, during their visits.

Meanwhile, the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is run under the patronage of Sheik Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, has invited Mr Mutati to be a special guest speaker at the ICD Global Investment Forum to be held in Dubai in a fortnight.

Heads of state, business leaders, institutional investors, sovereign wealth fund managers,and private fund managers will convene in Dubai to explore global investment themes,collaborate,discuss , and share co-investment opportunities.