Kevin Spacey: Special Emmy award withdrawn after assault allegations

Kevin Spacey has been dropped as the recipient of a special Emmy award he was due to receive next month.

The International TV Academy said in a statement that it was withdrawing the International Emmy Founders Award “in light of recent events”.

It comes after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance 30 years ago.

Responding to the allegations, Spacey said he was “beyond horrified” but did not remember the encounter.

The International Emmy Founders Award, which was due to be presented to Spacey in a ceremony on 20 November, is a special award reserved for those “whose creative accomplishments have contributed in some way to the quality of global television production”.

Previous winners include film director Steven Spielberg, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and X Factor’s Simon Cowell.

BBC