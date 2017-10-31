Auditor General’s Office to increase coverage in 2018

Vice President Inonge Wina says the Office of the Auditor General will in 2018 increase its audit coverage and maximize the monitoring of the usage of public resources.

Speaking when she presented the Office of the Auditor General policy statement for the 2018 budget presentation in Parliament, Ms Wina says government will ensure that all public resources are applied FOR the intended purposes for the benefit of the citizenry.

She says through the developed strategic plan for the period 2017-2021, the Office will introduce new audit programmes to help Government measure progress being made towards the achievement of the development outcomes as envisaged in the Seventh Nation Development Plan.

Ms Wina says government will therefore work closely with the Auditor General to ensure remedial action is taken on all observations made in the audit reports.

The Vice President states that government is committed to enhance and strengthen the capacity of the Office of the Auditor General, and is unfreezing thirty nine (39) in this regard.

Ms Wina has since asked Member of Parliament to pass the 2018 budget of K93,436,697 for the Office of the Auditor General.