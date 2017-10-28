PF has abandoned Sata’s vision – PeP

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo says late President Michael Sata must been turning in his grave over the abandonment of his legacy by the current PF leadership.

Speaking TO MARK the third anniversary of his passing TODAY, Mr Tembo says it is very clear that the ruling party has diverted from President Sata’s legacy by embracing things he never advocated for.

He tells QTV News that one of the things that Mr Sata never tolerated was corruption which he says is currently being tolerated.

Meanwhile, Mr Tembo is pleased with the overwhelming positive response and support his party has received from members of the general public, industry leaders, economists, academicians and many others, following the unveiling of its 2018 Alternative National Budget last week Friday.