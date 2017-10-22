UPND moves rally to Munali constituency next Sunday

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced that the cancelled planned rally in Kanyama which was scheduled to take place this weekend will however take place next Sunday in Lusaka’s Munali constituency at a venue to be advised.

Confirming the development to Q News UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the party is determined to ensure that the rally takes off soon and is successful.

And Mr. Kakoma has reiterated that the party will put to test the reasons advanced by minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya that there cannot be a gathering in Kanyama as a result of the cholera outbreak.

Mr. Kakoma is of fervent hope that Patriotic front government will now cancel all other public gatherings which include Independence Day celebrations in Lusaka because not doing so, will be confirmation enough that the PF is only abusing the Public Order Act and the Public Health Act to disadvantage the UPND.

He states that there is no doubt that should the Independence Day celebrations in any part of Lusaka go ahead on Tuesday; the party will conclude that the decision by the Minister of Health to postpone the UPND rally because of cholera was politically motivated.