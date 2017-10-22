Outbreak of Cholera in Kanyama pains area MP

Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has called on Government to intensify efforts in combating the outbreak of Cholera in her constituency.

Ms Phiri has told QTV News that she is at pain considering that the outbreak is before the onset of the rains.

Ms Phiri says in order to control the outbreak and prevent the spread of Cholera, it is important that stakeholders come together in keeping the environment clean.

She says there is also need for the Lusaka City Council to work hard in ensuring that the environment in the area is clean.

Ms Phiri has furthermore observed the need to ensure that the residents of Kanyama are provided with clean and safe drinking water as opposed to them depending on water from shallow wells.