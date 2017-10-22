HH not serious about dialogue – Mwila

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of not serious about the much talked about dialogue saying he should not be taken seriously.

The PF Secretary General has wondered why the UPND leader has continued exhibiting hypocrisy regarding the dialogue stakeholders have been promoting.

He says President Lungu has always been ready to meet and dialogue with any leader from the Opposition but UPND says they want to have a face to face meeting with Mr. Edgar Lungu and not President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwila says PF and Zambia at large are not ready for such jokes.

He said this when he addressed party structures in Kaoma District today.

Mr. Mwila has assured Party structures that President Lungu means well for Kaoma and the rest of Southern Province.

And speaking during the Kaoma meeting, Member of the Central Committee Peter Kazhila called for unity of purpose in the Party.

The PF Secretary General has concluded his tour of Western Province after Kaoma and Nkeyema District.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.